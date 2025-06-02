Yellow alert issued for Delhi as thunderstorms loom

21:31

File image





The maximum temperature in the capital on Monday settled at 36.1 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees below the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches below normal.





Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with light rain or thunderstorm activity over the next two days, the IMD said.





Gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph, temporarily reaching up to 60 kmph during thunderstorms, have been forecast.





The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to hover between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.





No heat wave conditions are expected.





Thunderstorms with lightning and strong surface winds are likely during the day, prompting the weather office to advise caution. -- PTI

