HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

World champion Gukesh beats world No.1 Carlsen in Norway Chess

Mon, 02 June 2025
Share:
09:17
image
Reigning world champion D Gukesh finally got his revenge on Magnus Carlsen, defeating the No.1 player for the first time in a classical game in Round 6 of Norway Chess here on Sunday.

Days after Carlsen, the five-time world champion, inflicted a huge blow to Gukesh's chances in the opening round of the tournament, the world champion, who turned 19 only a few days back, struck back, catching the Norwegian by surprise just when it seemed he was on the verge of losing the game to earn three points.

The Indian jumped to third spot with 8.5 points and now trails the world No.1 Gukesh and American Fabiano Caruana by just one point.

It was a huge comeback for Gukesh, who had looked out of sorts in the opening game against Carlsen. He seemed to be losing Sunday's game as well before he turned things around to win his maiden Classical chess contest in 62 moves and over four hours of nerve-wracking chess.

While Gukesh refused to speak to the media, his Polish coach Grzegorz Gajewski said the win will give the teenager "a huge pump" going deeper into the tournament and in future battles with the Norwegian.

"It (win) just gives a huge pump of confidence (to Gukesh) because once you've done it, you know you can do it again. And that's the plan," said Gajewski.

When asked if other players from India will suddenly feel confident about themselves beating Carlsen following Gukesh's feat, he said, It certainly does.

"And for the tournament (Norway Chess) that's going ahead, it gives him (Gukesh) a bump.  Hopefully we can break another unbreakable margin.  Perfect," said the Pole. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 6 injured after man throws Molotov cocktail in US
LIVE! 6 injured after man throws Molotov cocktail in US

PIX: Iyer's 87 stuns MI, PBKS to meet RCB in IPL final
PIX: Iyer's 87 stuns MI, PBKS to meet RCB in IPL final

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 match played between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

Punjab captain Shreyas fined after match winning knock
Punjab captain Shreyas fined after match winning knock

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was fined for Rs 24 lakh for his team's slow over rate during the Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians.

No more talks, just PoK: India's global stance on Pak
No more talks, just PoK: India's global stance on Pak

Interacting with the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Banerjee said, "We have been in talks with them (Pakistan) for decades, despite changes in various paradigms and governments. But one thing remains constant, the conflict with Pakistan."

Pak uses nuke shield to back terror: India in Algeria
Pak uses nuke shield to back terror: India in Algeria

Terrorism is a global menace to be addressed by humanity in unison was the all-party delegation's message to Algeria as it concluded its visit to the North African country on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD