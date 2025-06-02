With Jupiter In Its orbit, Andhra Emerges As India's Solar Hub

13:33





Since the N Chandrababu Naidu government assumed office last year, the state has witnessed a surge in investments in this sector.





The latest entrant this month is Kolkata-based Jupiter International, which plans to set up a 4.8 Gw (gigawatt) solar photovoltaic (PV) cell and 1.5 Gw module manufacturing facility at Rambili in Anakapalli district, with an investment of Rs 2,700 crore.





The investment is being made through its subsidiary, Jupiter Renewables.





Additionally, the state is trying to rope in major players such as Waaree Energies, Tata Power Solar, and Vikram Solar, sources said. Other recent significant investments include a Rs 69,000 crore project by Indosol Solar and Premier Energies.





In March this year Premier Energies, India's second-largest fully integrated solar cell and module manufacturer, announced plans to shift its cell manufacturing unit from Telangana to Naidupeta Industrial Park in Nellore.





State government officials said that Premier Energies, in the first phase, will come up with a 5 Gw ingot and solar wafer manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 1,742 crore, followed by a second phase of 8 Gw solar cell manufacturing with Rs 4,200 crore in investments.





"The latest entrant is Jupiter Renewables, which is establishing a 4.8 Gw solar PV cell and 1.5 Gw solar module manufacturing facility at Rambili. This will be done in two phases, with Rs 1,504 crore in Phase 1 and Rs 1,196 crore in Phase 2," a government source said. Both phases are expected to be completed by July 2026.



Shine Jacob/Business Standard

Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a key hub for solar module and cell manufacturing in India, challenging established leaders like Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.