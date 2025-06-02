Will obey my party's wishes: Paswan on Bihar polls

13:58





"I will obey my party's wishes. For now, we are yet to discuss it...," he said. On Sunday, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti hinted at the possibility of Union Minister and party president Chirag Paswan contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Bharti also revealed that during a recent state executive meeting, party leaders formally proposed that Paswan consider a larger role in Bihar politics.





"Chirag Paswan ji has said from every platform that Bihar is the centre of my politics...the whole of Bihar loves him. We had given him a formal proposal in the state executive meeting that he should come to Bihar and think about playing a bigger role. We are conducting a survey. The result of that survey will come, and if everything goes well, then I think that in the coming time, Chirag Paswan ji will seriously consider all these things and think about coming to Bihar and contesting elections," Bharti said. -- ANI

