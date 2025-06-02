HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will obey my party's wishes: Paswan on Bihar polls

Mon, 02 June 2025
Share:
13:58
image
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan responded to his party's request to contest the upcoming Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections, stating that he will respect the party's decision, whatever it may be.

"I will obey my party's wishes. For now, we are yet to discuss it...," he said. On Sunday, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti hinted at the possibility of Union Minister and party president Chirag Paswan contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Bharti also revealed that during a recent state executive meeting, party leaders formally proposed that Paswan consider a larger role in Bihar politics. 

"Chirag Paswan ji has said from every platform that Bihar is the centre of my politics...the whole of Bihar loves him. We had given him a formal proposal in the state executive meeting that he should come to Bihar and think about playing a bigger role. We are conducting a survey. The result of that survey will come, and if everything goes well, then I think that in the coming time, Chirag Paswan ji will seriously consider all these things and think about coming to Bihar and contesting elections," Bharti said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will obey my party's wishes: Paswan on Bihar polls
LIVE! Will obey my party's wishes: Paswan on Bihar polls

MIT punishes Indian-American student for pro-Palestine speech
MIT punishes Indian-American student for pro-Palestine speech

MIT leadership said that they stand by the punishment they issued to Vemuri.

2 Women, 1 Boat & A Journey Around The World
2 Women, 1 Boat & A Journey Around The World

'The Pacific crossing was the longest and toughest leg.' 'Temperatures dropped near zero and they navigated through two cyclones.'

Ukraine's biggest air attack destroys 40 Russian warplanes
Ukraine's biggest air attack destroys 40 Russian warplanes

Ukrainian forces conducted large-scale drone strikes on several air bases deep inside Russia, destroying multiple combat planes, Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on Sunday.

Rain fury wreaks havoc in Northeast; lakhs hit, toll at 30
Rain fury wreaks havoc in Northeast; lakhs hit, toll at 30

So far, over 30 people have died across Northeastern states due to heavy rainfalls, floods and landslides, according to media reports.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD