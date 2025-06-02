Union council of ministers to meet on Wednesday for...

17:29





Last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP won 240 seats on its own. In the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, 272 is the minimum majority figure.





The agenda of the meeting will include a review of the government's performance over the past year, internal matters, and preparations for public outreach as the Central Government completes 11 years in power, as per the sources.





According to the top source in the BJP, "The Union Council of Ministers will meet on June 4 at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the evening. The agenda of the meeting will be 11 years of central government, 1 year completion of Modi 3.0, and other internal issues that need to be discussed."

The Union Council of Ministers is scheduled to meet on June 4 at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting, which comes just days before the Modi 3.0 government marks the completion of its first year in office on June 9.