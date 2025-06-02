Trouble in Bihar? Paswan to contest from general seat

12:31





On Monday, colourful posters appeared in Patna in which a the district president of LJP(RV) requested Chirag to contest from the Sheikhpura assembly seat.





Chirag is currently MP from Hajipur, the traditional seat of his father Ram Vilas Paswan.





Chirag's likely decision to contest the assembly polls is an alarming development for chief minister Nitish Kumar. In the last assembly polls in 2020, Nitish's JD-U blamed Chirag for his party's poor performance.





This will queer the pitch for seat-sharing for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly polls and is seen as a challenge for the ruling NDA.





-- MI Khan in Patna for Rediff

It is now official now: Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who is Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and an ally of the BJP, will contest the Bihar Assembly elections. LJP(RV) MP Arun Bharti, who is the brother-in-law of Chirag Paswan confirmed that he will contest assembly elections from a general seat and not from a reserved seat.