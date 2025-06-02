HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trojan mobile houses: Ukraine's unthinkable hit on Russia

Mon, 02 June 2025
15:33
Ukraine's large-scale drone attack on Russian air bases thousands of miles behind the front lines is the latest in a long line of daring missions by Ukraine's forces against its giant neighbor, reports CNN.

The operation, more than a year and a half in the making, involved drones being smuggled into Russian territory and hidden in wooden mobile houses atop trucks, according to a source in the SBU, Ukraine's domestic intelligence agency.

The strikes caused an estimated $7 billion in damages and hit 34% of Russias strategic cruise missile carriers at its main air bases, the source said. The assault also showed that Ukraine still has the ability to pressure Russia even as Moscow ramps up its own attacks and offensive operations.

TOP STORIES

3 soldiers dead, 6 missing as landslide hits Sikkim army camp
3 soldiers dead, 6 missing as landslide hits Sikkim army camp

The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

In Arunachal Pradesh, 10 people have killed in landslides and floods related incidents as incessant monsoon rains lashed the state.

'We're ready. The numbers are there. The only thing missing is Delhi's nod.''If they try to force Biren back in, the whole thing will fall apart.'

Indian vlogger Malik 'Swashbuckler' has apologised for his offensive video comments on Turkish women.

