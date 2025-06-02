HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tesla not interested in manufacturing EVs in India: Min

Mon, 02 June 2025
Share:
14:24
image
Global EV giant Tesla is not interested in manufacturing cars in India but keen on establishing showrooms in the country, Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Monday.
   
United States President Donald Trump has said that if Tesla were to build a factory in India to circumvent that country's tariffs, it would be "unfair" to the US.
 
"Tesla... They are more (interested) only to start showrooms. They are not interested to (start) manufacturing in India," Kumaraswamy told reporters in New Delhi.
 
The minister made the remarks at a press conference to announce the unveiling of guidelines for the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Cars in India.
 
"So far they (Tesla) have not shown interest. Tesla representative only participated in the first round of stakeholder discussions for the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Cars in India. The company's representative was not part of the second and third round of the stakeholder deliberations," an official told PTI.
 
Tesla CEO billionaire Elon Musk had said in April last year that his visit to India has been delayed due to the company's heavy obligations. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trojan mobile houses: Ukraine's unthinkable hit on Russia
LIVE! Trojan mobile houses: Ukraine's unthinkable hit on Russia

3 soldiers dead, 6 missing as landslide hits Sikkim army camp
3 soldiers dead, 6 missing as landslide hits Sikkim army camp

The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

SEE: Man tries to cross raging river on wooden bridge
SEE: Man tries to cross raging river on wooden bridge

In Arunachal Pradesh, 10 people have killed in landslides and floods related incidents as incessant monsoon rains lashed the state.

Manipur's BJP MLAs Ready To Form A Govt, But...
Manipur's BJP MLAs Ready To Form A Govt, But...

'We're ready. The numbers are there. The only thing missing is Delhi's nod.''If they try to force Biren back in, the whole thing will fall apart.'

Indian Vlogger's Remarks Land Him In Turkish Trouble
Indian Vlogger's Remarks Land Him In Turkish Trouble

Indian vlogger Malik 'Swashbuckler' has apologised for his offensive video comments on Turkish women.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD