Sensex tanks over 600 points in early trade

10:13





The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 762.24 points to 80,688.77 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 212.25 points to 24,538.45. From the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel were among the biggest laggards. Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Nestle were among the gainers. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading lower.





US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,449.74 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. US President Donald Trump on Friday said he is doubling the tariff on steel imports to 50 per cent. -- PTI

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Monday morning tumbled following weak trends in Asian markets and renewed global trade concerns. Moreover, foreign fund outflows also dented investors' sentiment, experts noted.