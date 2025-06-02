HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'RSS sympathisers infiltrated professional institutes'

Mon, 02 June 2025
Share:
15:13
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
The Congress on Monday alleged there is a systematic infiltration of the RSS into professional institutes which are being destroyed, while citing "irregularities" in the Indian Council of Historical Research which are being probed by the CVC.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Since May 2014, there has been a systematic infiltration of the RSS into professional institutions. One such example is the Indian Council of Historical Research." "Now these activists stand indicted by no less a body than the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) for financial misdeeds. It is a Rs 14 crore scam, which for the ICHR is a big amount," he alleged. 

Citing media reports, Ramesh alleged that at the heart of the "scam" is a RSS outfit called the Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana (ABISY). "The ICHR is not alone. Many prestigious institutions, including top universities, are being destroyed by RSS sympathisers with extremely dubious academic credentials. We shouldn't be surprised really since this dubiousness starts from the very top," the Congress leader alleged.

Media reports claimed the CVC is probing a Rs 14-crore "scam" in ICHR and has advised the government to act against some members of the ABISY.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trojan mobile houses: Ukraine's unthinkable hit on Russia
LIVE! Trojan mobile houses: Ukraine's unthinkable hit on Russia

3 soldiers dead, 6 missing as landslide hits Sikkim army camp
3 soldiers dead, 6 missing as landslide hits Sikkim army camp

The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

SEE: Man tries to cross raging river on wooden bridge
SEE: Man tries to cross raging river on wooden bridge

In Arunachal Pradesh, 10 people have killed in landslides and floods related incidents as incessant monsoon rains lashed the state.

Manipur's BJP MLAs Ready To Form A Govt, But...
Manipur's BJP MLAs Ready To Form A Govt, But...

'We're ready. The numbers are there. The only thing missing is Delhi's nod.''If they try to force Biren back in, the whole thing will fall apart.'

Indian Vlogger's Remarks Land Him In Turkish Trouble
Indian Vlogger's Remarks Land Him In Turkish Trouble

Indian vlogger Malik 'Swashbuckler' has apologised for his offensive video comments on Turkish women.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD