RCB or Punjab Kings tomorrow?

Mon, 02 June 2025
16:30
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will be hoping to end their long wait for a maiden IPL title when they clash in the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

In-form RCB will be the big favourites for Tuesday's final, having beaten Punjab Kings in two of their three matches this season, including a big win in Qualifier 1.

This is RCB's fourth IPL final, while Punjab Kings advanced to the title clash for only the second time. The two teams are evenly matched in head to head record with both registering 18 wins each.


