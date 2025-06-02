Op Spiderweb: Ukraine destroys 40+ Russian warplanes

10:34

This is Ukraine's message to Russia and the US





The operation, dubbed 'Spiderweb,' saw drones hit targets across a large swathe of Russia, including in Belaya -- which is closer to Japan than Ukraine -- and at Olenya base near Murmansk in the Arctic Circle, according to the source.





More than 40 Russian aircraft were 'burning en masse' at four air bases, the source said.





The SBU, Ukraine's domestic intelligence agency, said the strikes caused an estimated $7 billion in damages and hit 34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers at its main air bases.





The drone attacks came on the eve of expected peace talks in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine, which were already strained by uncertainty and pressure from US President Donald Trump.





The Trump administration was not given a heads-up about the operation, an administration official told CNN.

