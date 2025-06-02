HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Op Spiderweb: Ukraine destroys 40+ Russian warplanes

Mon, 02 June 2025
This is Ukraine's message to Russia and the US
Ukrainian forces have destroyed dozens of Russian warplanes parked at air bases thousands of miles from the front lines, according to a source in the country's security services, in one of Kyiv's most audacious and sophisticated counter assaults since the beginning of the war, reports CNN.

The operation, dubbed 'Spiderweb,' saw drones hit targets across a large swathe of Russia, including in Belaya -- which is closer to Japan than Ukraine -- and at Olenya base near Murmansk in the Arctic Circle, according to the source.

More than 40 Russian aircraft were 'burning en masse' at four air bases, the source said.

The SBU, Ukraine's domestic intelligence agency, said the strikes caused an estimated $7 billion in damages and hit 34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers at its main air bases.

The drone attacks came on the eve of expected peace talks in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine, which were already strained by uncertainty and pressure from US President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration was not given a heads-up about the operation, an administration official told CNN.

'New red line': India, Pak generals share warnings at Shangri-La
'New red line': India, Pak generals share warnings at Shangri-La

In the wake of the recent hostilities, both sides have moved from weapons to words, with India dispatching several delegations to visit more than 30 capitals across the world. A similar effort by Pakistan is set to start on Jun 2.

US: 6 hurt as man throws fire bomb, shouts 'Free Palestine'
US: 6 hurt as man throws fire bomb, shouts 'Free Palestine'

In one video, apparently of the attack, a shirtless man holding clear bottles in his hands is seen pacing as the grass in front of him burns.

BJP to use Col Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika as campaign faces?
BJP to use Col Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika as campaign faces?

This came after a media report claimed that Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh, who led India's press briefings on Operation Sindoor, will be the faces of an ambitious women-centric campaign to be rolled out by the BJP on the...

Shreyas Iyer reveals secret behind knockout 87
Shreyas Iyer reveals secret behind knockout 87

Iyer, who led KKR to IPL title last year, played one of the finest knocks under pressure in a high stakes knock-out game to chase down a target of 204 in just 19 overs.

