NIA quizzes travel agency owner in Pak espionage case

Mohammed Masood Alam, owner of the travel agency, was questioned by the NIA about some suspicious money transactions made through his office on three occasions, he said.





The central agency on Saturday conducted searches at the travel agency's office in Kidderpore area, apart from a hotel in Park Circus and a shop in the Alipore area of the city.





"He was questioned regarding the three transactions made through his agency, especially the one made on April 3, 2024. His statements were recorded," he added.





The NIA sleuths conducted the searches in connection with the arrest of CRPF personnel Moti Ram Jat in Delhi for his alleged links in leaking of classified information to Pakistani intelligence operatives in lieu of money, he said.





"These raids were linked to the espionage case. We had seized a few documents during the searches. We had summoned the owner of the travel agency for questioning on Monday," the officer said.





The travel agency was used for some money transactions. -- PTI

