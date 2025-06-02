Mutual Funds Storm The 10% Citadel

13:26





The National Stock Exchange's latest India Ownership Tracker report shows MFs' stake in total market capitalisation crossing the 10 per cent mark for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2024-2025 (FY25). MFs' ownership, which stood at 8.9 per cent in March 2024 and 9.9 per cent in December 2024, climbed to a record 10.4 per cent by March 2025.





Over the past year, MFs surpassed individual investors and the government to claim the third-largest investor group position. "Aided by sustained systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows, MFs' share rose further to fresh all-time highs of 12.6 per cent, 10.7 per cent, and 10.4 per cent in Nifty 50, Nifty 500, and NSE-listed companies, respectively. Notably, MFs' share in the overall listed universe crossed into double digits, surpassing individual investors for the first time ever," the report said.







Abhishek Kumar/Business Standard Average monthly SIP inflows grew 45.2 per cent year-on-year in FY25.

Domestic mutual funds have emerged as the third-largest investor group in listed Indian companies.