HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mutual Funds Storm The 10% Citadel

Mon, 02 June 2025
Share:
13:26
image
Domestic mutual funds have emerged as the third-largest investor group in listed Indian companies.

The National Stock Exchange's latest India Ownership Tracker report shows MFs' stake in total market capitalisation crossing the 10 per cent mark for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2024-2025 (FY25). MFs' ownership, which stood at 8.9 per cent in March 2024 and 9.9 per cent in December 2024, climbed to a record 10.4 per cent by March 2025. 

Over the past year, MFs surpassed individual investors and the government to claim the third-largest investor group position. "Aided by sustained systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows, MFs' share rose further to fresh all-time highs of 12.6 per cent, 10.7 per cent, and 10.4 per cent in Nifty 50, Nifty 500, and NSE-listed companies, respectively. Notably, MFs' share in the overall listed universe crossed into double digits, surpassing individual investors for the first time ever," the report said.

Average monthly SIP inflows grew 45.2 per cent year-on-year in FY25.

Abhishek Kumar/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will obey my party's wishes: Paswan on Bihar polls
LIVE! Will obey my party's wishes: Paswan on Bihar polls

MIT punishes Indian-American student for pro-Palestine speech
MIT punishes Indian-American student for pro-Palestine speech

MIT leadership said that they stand by the punishment they issued to Vemuri.

2 Women, 1 Boat & A Journey Around The World
2 Women, 1 Boat & A Journey Around The World

'The Pacific crossing was the longest and toughest leg.' 'Temperatures dropped near zero and they navigated through two cyclones.'

Ukraine's biggest air attack destroys 40 Russian warplanes
Ukraine's biggest air attack destroys 40 Russian warplanes

Ukrainian forces conducted large-scale drone strikes on several air bases deep inside Russia, destroying multiple combat planes, Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on Sunday.

Rain fury wreaks havoc in Northeast; lakhs hit, toll at 30
Rain fury wreaks havoc in Northeast; lakhs hit, toll at 30

So far, over 30 people have died across Northeastern states due to heavy rainfalls, floods and landslides, according to media reports.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD