Follow Rediff on:      
Maha FDA Revokes Zepto's Food Biz Licence In Dharavi

Mon, 02 June 2025
09:12
Udisha Srivastav

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authority in Maharashtra has suspended the food business licence of quick-commerce unicorn Zepto in Dharavi, Mumbai, on account of non-compliance with the food safety standards.

In an inspection, the agency noted fungal growth on certain food articles, non-maintenance of cold storage temperature according to the norms, no clear separation between expired food items and valid stock, food products kept directly on the ground, wet and dirty floors, and storage of food products near clogged and stagnant water.

An FDA inspection was carried out at the location based on the information received from Maharashtra Minister of State for FDA Yogen Kadam. 

According to the authority, Kiranakart Technologies (the firm that operates Zepto) was found violating the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

'The findings constitute a failure to comply with the conditions of the licence. Accordingly, Anupamaa Balasaheb Patil, assistant commissioner (Food), ordered an immediate suspension under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the Licensing and Registration Regulations, 2011,' the authority said.

The suspension remains effective until the establishment achieves full compliance and receives approval from the licensing authority, the authority added.

Responding to Business Standard's queries, a Zepto spokesperson said: "At Zepto, maintaining the highest standards of food safety and hygiene is non-negotiable. We have already initiated an internal review and are working closely with the concerned authorities to ensure full and swift compliance. We are committed to rectifying the lapses identified and strengthening our processes to provide the best and safest quality of products to our consumers. We are taking all necessary corrective measures to resume operations in accordance with regulatory obligations and applicable laws at the earliest."

