Life term for convict in Anna University sex assault case

11:21

Protests outside Anna University, Chennai. File pic





The convict must remain in prison for at least 30 years, said Judge M Rajalakshmi. Court says life imprisonment shall be for minimum of 30 years without remission.





He had earlier pleaded for minimum punishment, citing his need to be at home to look after his mother and minor daughter.









Gnanasekaran, a biryani vendor convicted in the high-profile sexual assault case has been sentenced to life imprisonment. He has also been fined Rs 90,000 as a Mahila Court in Chennai read out the punishment for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old student at Anna University in Chennai.