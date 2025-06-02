HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Life term for convict in Anna University sex assault case

Mon, 02 June 2025
Share:
11:21
Protests outside Anna University, Chennai. File pic
Protests outside Anna University, Chennai. File pic
Gnanasekaran, a biryani vendor convicted in the high-profile sexual assault case has been sentenced to life imprisonment. He has also been fined Rs 90,000 as a Mahila Court in Chennai read out the punishment for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old student at Anna University in Chennai.

The convict must remain in prison for at least 30 years, said Judge M Rajalakshmi. Court says life imprisonment shall be for minimum of 30 years without remission.

He had earlier pleaded for minimum punishment, citing his need to be at home to look after his mother and minor daughter.


TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trouble in Bihar? Paswan to contest from general seat
LIVE! Trouble in Bihar? Paswan to contest from general seat

Rain fury wreaks havoc in Northeast; lakhs hit, toll at 30
Rain fury wreaks havoc in Northeast; lakhs hit, toll at 30

So far, over 30 people have died across Northeastern states due to heavy rainfalls, floods and landslides, according to media reports.

'New red line': India, Pak generals share warnings at Shangri-La
'New red line': India, Pak generals share warnings at Shangri-La

In the wake of the recent hostilities, both sides have moved from weapons to words, with India dispatching several delegations to visit more than 30 capitals across the world. A similar effort by Pakistan is set to start on Jun 2.

Convict in Chennai univ sexual assault gets 30-years in jail
Convict in Chennai univ sexual assault gets 30-years in jail

Mahila court judge M Rajalakshmi, who convicted Gnanasekaran on May 28, awarded sentences in respect of each 11 charges proved by the prosecution against him. The sentences run concurrently, the judge added.

Rajeev Shukla set to take over as BCCI president
Rajeev Shukla set to take over as BCCI president

Rajeev Shukla is set to replace Roger Binny as BCCI president in an interim capacity after the latter turns 70 next month.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD