HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala HC allows gender-neutral birth certificate for transgender couple's child

Mon, 02 June 2025
Share:
20:43
image
The Kerala high court on Monday directed authorities to issue a gender-neutral birth certificate for the child of a transgender couple, ruling that both parents should be identified simply as "parent" instead of "mother" or "father". 

Justice Ziyad Rahman A A issued the order on a plea filed by Zahhad, a trans man, and Ziya Paval, a trans woman. 

Disposing of the plea, the court directed the Kozhikode Corporation to issue the birth certificate in Form 5, with a modification by removing the columns set apart for the names of the father and mother, and by incorporating the names of petitioners one and two as parents, without referring to their genders. 

In their plea, the couple had alleged that local authorities refused to amend the birth certificate of their child. 

The birth certificate issued by the Kozhikode Corporation had recorded Zahhad as the "mother (transgender)" and Ziya as the "father (transgender)". 

A detailed order is still awaited. 

The couple welcomed their child on February 8, 2023 at a Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, in what was believed to be the first such case in India. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha to introduce military training from Std 1: Minister
LIVE! Maha to introduce military training from Std 1: Minister

Influencer alleges jail threats, denial of amenities
Influencer alleges jail threats, denial of amenities

The petition also alleged that she was receiving "multiple threats from other inmates inside the jail, causing her to fear for her safety and well-being".

IndiGo flight hit by vulture, makes emergency landing
IndiGo flight hit by vulture, makes emergency landing

Around 175 passengers had a close shave after an IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit and made an emergency landing at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on Monday, an official said.

MIT punishes Indian-American student for pro-Palestine speech
MIT punishes Indian-American student for pro-Palestine speech

MIT leadership said that they stand by the punishment they issued to Vemuri.

Kolkata: Lord Jagannath's chariot to roll on Sukhoi tyres
Kolkata: Lord Jagannath's chariot to roll on Sukhoi tyres

The chariot, with the new set of tyres, will carry Lord Jagannath on this year's Rath Yatra which will be held on June 27.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD