HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kamal Haasan seeks HC protection for release of 'Thug Life' in Karnataka

Mon, 02 June 2025
Share:
15:34
image
Actor Kamal Haasan has moved the Karnataka High Court on Monday requesting protection to ensure the smooth release of film 'Thug Life' in the state. The move comes in response to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce's (KFCC) recent announcement that it would not permit the screening of the film in Karnataka unless Haasan issues a public apology for his comment suggesting that Kannada evolved from Tamil. 

The KFCC, an influential body representing film producers, distributors, and exhibitors in Karnataka announced boycott of the film, scheduled to hit theatres on June 5. The chamber took strong exception to Haasan's remarks made during a promotional event in Chennai, and declared that the film would not be allowed to screen in the state until the actor apologises. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trojan mobile houses: Ukraine's unthinkable hit on Russia
LIVE! Trojan mobile houses: Ukraine's unthinkable hit on Russia

3 soldiers dead, 6 missing as landslide hits Sikkim army camp
3 soldiers dead, 6 missing as landslide hits Sikkim army camp

The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

SEE: Man tries to cross raging river on wooden bridge
SEE: Man tries to cross raging river on wooden bridge

In Arunachal Pradesh, 10 people have killed in landslides and floods related incidents as incessant monsoon rains lashed the state.

Manipur's BJP MLAs Ready To Form A Govt, But...
Manipur's BJP MLAs Ready To Form A Govt, But...

'We're ready. The numbers are there. The only thing missing is Delhi's nod.''If they try to force Biren back in, the whole thing will fall apart.'

Indian Vlogger's Remarks Land Him In Turkish Trouble
Indian Vlogger's Remarks Land Him In Turkish Trouble

Indian vlogger Malik 'Swashbuckler' has apologised for his offensive video comments on Turkish women.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD