HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Share:

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha to introduce military training from Std 1: Minister
LIVE! Maha to introduce military training from Std 1: Minister

Influencer alleges jail threats, denial of amenities
Influencer alleges jail threats, denial of amenities

The petition also alleged that she was receiving "multiple threats from other inmates inside the jail, causing her to fear for her safety and well-being".

IndiGo flight hit by vulture, makes emergency landing
IndiGo flight hit by vulture, makes emergency landing

Around 175 passengers had a close shave after an IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit and made an emergency landing at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on Monday, an official said.

MIT punishes Indian-American student for pro-Palestine speech
MIT punishes Indian-American student for pro-Palestine speech

MIT leadership said that they stand by the punishment they issued to Vemuri.

Kolkata: Lord Jagannath's chariot to roll on Sukhoi tyres
Kolkata: Lord Jagannath's chariot to roll on Sukhoi tyres

The chariot, with the new set of tyres, will carry Lord Jagannath on this year's Rath Yatra which will be held on June 27.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD