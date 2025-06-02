HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
He's improving day by day: Gukesh's grandfather

Mon, 02 June 2025
Chennai: World Chess Champion D Gukesh's grandfather, Shankar Rajesh, says, "We are very proud of him. He is improving day by day. His aim is to become number 1. This is one of the proudest moments beating World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen."

On World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen's reaction after D Gukesh defeated him in the 6th round of Norway Chess 2025, Shankar Rajesh, says, "That's natural. One of the major achievements for Gukesh is that he has now beaten Magnus Carlsen as well. There is no pressure on him now. He will be relaxed and he will be practising."

