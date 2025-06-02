Global Giants Eye TN's 2 Mn Laptop Tender

12:45





According to sources, nearly all major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the country -- including Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, Asus, and Samsung -- have already shown interest in the tender and have engaged in multiple rounds of discussions with the state government.





Key industry players such as Microsoft, Google, and Intel have also held talks with state authorities ahead of the tender process.





The Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu issued a global tender, seeking to procure roughly 2 million laptops over a two-year period. The first phase of the tender, covering 1 million units, has now been floated after a go-ahead from Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.





"This is the largest single tender for laptops in India so far, as the scale of procurement was much less in those cases. Similar projects were undertaken by various states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Pondicherry, and Uttar Pradesh in the past. However, those were done in several tranches,' said a government source aware of the development.





According to reports, the state is looking to procure laptops at a cost of Rs 20,000 each, with a total budget of Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 20 billion) '" to be allotted in equal tranches over two years.







Shine Jacob/Business Standard The laptop specifications include any processor equal to or above Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen, with a minimum RAM of 8 gigabytes, a screen size of 14 inches or 15.6 inches, and a USB-C type port.

It is being hailed as the largest ever laptop procurement through a single tender in India, aimed at providing free laptops to 1 million college students in Tamil Nadu.