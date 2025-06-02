HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Flood situation improves in Tripura; 10,000 still in relief camps

Mon, 02 June 2025
Share:
22:38
image
The flood situation in Tripura has started improving as not much rain was received on Monday and the rivers have started flowing much below the danger mark, officials said. 

However, over 10,000 people continued to remain in government relief camps. 

"Water is receding across Tripura and the flood situation is improving, with rivers flowing much below the danger level. But the inmates, who took refuge in government relief camps, continue to stay there," Disaster Management in-charge Sarat Das said. 

The state administration has opened 66 relief camps across affected districts, currently sheltering 2,926 families or 10,813 individuals. 

West Tripura district has the highest number of operational camps, with 50 shelters housing 2,352 families, he said. 

Preliminary damage assessments indicate that 219 houses have been affected, with one house fully damaged, 104 severely damaged, and 124 partially damaged. 

The districts most affected by the number of houses damaged include Gomati, Khowai, Sepahijala, South Tripura, and North Tripura. 

In Gomati district, fallen trees blocking key roads were swiftly cleared by the forest department, restoring normal traffic flow. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha to introduce military training from Std 1: Minister
LIVE! Maha to introduce military training from Std 1: Minister

Influencer alleges jail threats, denial of amenities
Influencer alleges jail threats, denial of amenities

The petition also alleged that she was receiving "multiple threats from other inmates inside the jail, causing her to fear for her safety and well-being".

IndiGo flight hit by vulture, makes emergency landing
IndiGo flight hit by vulture, makes emergency landing

Around 175 passengers had a close shave after an IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit and made an emergency landing at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on Monday, an official said.

MIT punishes Indian-American student for pro-Palestine speech
MIT punishes Indian-American student for pro-Palestine speech

MIT leadership said that they stand by the punishment they issued to Vemuri.

Kolkata: Lord Jagannath's chariot to roll on Sukhoi tyres
Kolkata: Lord Jagannath's chariot to roll on Sukhoi tyres

The chariot, with the new set of tyres, will carry Lord Jagannath on this year's Rath Yatra which will be held on June 27.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD