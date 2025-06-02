Flood situation improves in Tripura; 10,000 still in relief camps

22:38





However, over 10,000 people continued to remain in government relief camps.





"Water is receding across Tripura and the flood situation is improving, with rivers flowing much below the danger level. But the inmates, who took refuge in government relief camps, continue to stay there," Disaster Management in-charge Sarat Das said.





The state administration has opened 66 relief camps across affected districts, currently sheltering 2,926 families or 10,813 individuals.





West Tripura district has the highest number of operational camps, with 50 shelters housing 2,352 families, he said.





Preliminary damage assessments indicate that 219 houses have been affected, with one house fully damaged, 104 severely damaged, and 124 partially damaged.





The districts most affected by the number of houses damaged include Gomati, Khowai, Sepahijala, South Tripura, and North Tripura.





In Gomati district, fallen trees blocking key roads were swiftly cleared by the forest department, restoring normal traffic flow. -- PTI

