First handle TN, then Delhi, displaced workers to Stalin

Mon, 02 June 2025
11:13
The worker says had there been jobs in TN they wouldn't have come to Delhi
The Tamil Nadu government has announced comprehensive support for residents of Madrasi Camp in Delhi's Jangpura, who wish to return to their native districts in Tamil Nadu following a demolition drive on June 1. 

The demolition, carried out to clear illegal encroachments along the Barapullah drain as per a Delhi High Court order, has displaced hundreds of families, predominantly of Tamil Nadu origin. 

The state government has pledged assistance for livelihood and other essential needs, with coordination facilitated through the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi and district collectors. 

Mani, a Tamil resident affected by the demolition, expressed frustration over the lack of opportunities in Tamil Nadu, stating, "They should give jobs to those already in Madras right now, and then they should call us. Why are people roaming around there? First, they should handle Tamil Nadu, then they should look at Delhi. If they had given us jobs, why would we have come to Delhi from Tamil Nadu?" 

On Sunday, the demolition drive at Madrasi Camp in Jangpura, South East Delhi, was carried out as authorities acted on court orders to clear encroachments along the Barapulla drain. 

The operation was carried out to resolve the flooding issues caused by the narrowed drain, which obstructs water flow during heavy rains. A total of 370 encroachments have been demolished, with 189 residents deemed eligible for resettlement and allocated flats in Narela, while 181 are ineligible for resettlement.

So far, over 30 people have died across Northeastern states due to heavy rainfalls, floods and landslides, according to media reports.

In the wake of the recent hostilities, both sides have moved from weapons to words, with India dispatching several delegations to visit more than 30 capitals across the world. A similar effort by Pakistan is set to start on Jun 2.

Mahila court judge M Rajalakshmi, who convicted Gnanasekaran on May 28, awarded sentences in respect of each 11 charges proved by the prosecution against him. The sentences run concurrently, the judge added.

Rajeev Shukla is set to replace Roger Binny as BCCI president in an interim capacity after the latter turns 70 next month.

