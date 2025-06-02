HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Caretaker held for sexually abusing differently-abled students

Mon, 02 June 2025
Share:
10:26
image
A caretaker at a school in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and beating two differently-abled minor students, police said on Sunday. 

The 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday based on a complaint by the children's mother, they said. In her complaint, the mother alleged that her children were beaten up and sexually assaulted by the caretaker of the school, the police said. 

Following this, a case was registered against the accused under sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said. 

Taking immediate action, the police sent the children for medical examination and informed the Child Welfare Committee about the case, they said. The police said the CCTV and other evidence from the school have been seized and further probe is underway. The accused is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district and was presently living in Kargi Chowk, Dehradun. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Op Spiderweb: Ukraine destroys 40+ Russian warplanes
LIVE! Op Spiderweb: Ukraine destroys 40+ Russian warplanes

'New red line': India, Pak generals share warnings at Shangri-La
'New red line': India, Pak generals share warnings at Shangri-La

In the wake of the recent hostilities, both sides have moved from weapons to words, with India dispatching several delegations to visit more than 30 capitals across the world. A similar effort by Pakistan is set to start on Jun 2.

US: 6 hurt as man throws fire bomb, shouts 'Free Palestine'
US: 6 hurt as man throws fire bomb, shouts 'Free Palestine'

In one video, apparently of the attack, a shirtless man holding clear bottles in his hands is seen pacing as the grass in front of him burns.

BJP to use Col Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika as campaign faces?
BJP to use Col Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika as campaign faces?

This came after a media report claimed that Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh, who led India's press briefings on Operation Sindoor, will be the faces of an ambitious women-centric campaign to be rolled out by the BJP on the...

Shreyas Iyer reveals secret behind knockout 87
Shreyas Iyer reveals secret behind knockout 87

Iyer, who led KKR to IPL title last year, played one of the finest knocks under pressure in a high stakes knock-out game to chase down a target of 204 in just 19 overs.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD