BJP tightens grip over MCD, wins 8 of total 12 zones in internal polls

23:36





One member each from the BJP and the AAP was elected to the 18-member Standing Committee -- the highest decision-making body of the MCD -- taking the total count of BJP members to 10 and giving it a majority.





While AAP's Rafia Mahir won from City Sadar-Paharganj Zone, BJP's Jagmohan Mehlawat emerged victorious from the South Zone.





The MCD has a total of 12 ward committees, out of which eight are now in control of the BJP and four are under the AAP.





The BJP has its own mayor in the corporation.





Of the 12 zones BJP has won Najafgarh, Shahdara South, Shahdara North, South Zone, Keshav Puram, Civil Line, Narela, and Central, and the AAP has won Rohini, Karol Bagh, West and City SP zone.





The BJP celebrated the victory, saying that the results clearly reflect the "growing dissatisfaction" among AAP councillors.





"Winning the chairmanship in eight zones, including South Delhi, along with an additional victory in the Standing Committee elections and the deputy chairmanship in the Rohini zone, clearly reflects the growing dissatisfaction among AAP's municipal councillors towards the party leadership," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said. -- PTI

