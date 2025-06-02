HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP demands Marathi names for penguin chicks born at Byculla zoo

Mon, 02 June 2025
Share:
21:41
File image
File image
The son or daughter-of-the-soil politics in Mumbai, so far restricted to humans, has taken an interesting turn with BJP leaders demanding that Penguin chicks born in a city zoo be given Marathi names, arguing that the flightless birds are domicile of Maharashtra by birth. 

While a protest by BJP workers appeared to be about identity politics ahead of elections to the Mumbai civic body, it highlighted the classical language status of the Marathi language to justify naming Penguin chicks. 

BJP leader from the Byculla Assembly constituency Nitin Bankar led the demonstration. 

"When Penguins were brought from abroad to the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo (commonly known as Rani Baug), we accepted that their names would be in English. However, chicks born here, on the soil of Maharashtra, should be given Marathi names," he said. 

Bankar claimed that repeated appeals to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had gone unheard. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha to introduce military training from Std 1: Minister
LIVE! Maha to introduce military training from Std 1: Minister

Influencer alleges jail threats, denial of amenities
Influencer alleges jail threats, denial of amenities

The petition also alleged that she was receiving "multiple threats from other inmates inside the jail, causing her to fear for her safety and well-being".

IndiGo flight hit by vulture, makes emergency landing
IndiGo flight hit by vulture, makes emergency landing

Around 175 passengers had a close shave after an IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit and made an emergency landing at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on Monday, an official said.

MIT punishes Indian-American student for pro-Palestine speech
MIT punishes Indian-American student for pro-Palestine speech

MIT leadership said that they stand by the punishment they issued to Vemuri.

Kolkata: Lord Jagannath's chariot to roll on Sukhoi tyres
Kolkata: Lord Jagannath's chariot to roll on Sukhoi tyres

The chariot, with the new set of tyres, will carry Lord Jagannath on this year's Rath Yatra which will be held on June 27.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD