Arrested influencer 'denied' basic amenities in jail: Plea

Mon, 02 June 2025
The counsel of the 22-year-old female influencer, arrested for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments, on Monday filed a petition in the Alipore Court here, alleging that she was denied basic amenities in the correctional home where she is lodged. The court has sought a report in this regard by June 4, her lawyer Mohammed Samimuddin said. 

"No proper hygiene is maintained inside the Alipore Women's Correctional Home. My client is being denied basic amenities. She has kidney-related issues and has not been feeling well. We have submitted a petition and the court has sought a report by June 4," Samimudding told PTI. 

The Kolkata Police had arrested Sharmishtha Panoli from Haryana's Gurugram on Friday night for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments claiming Bollywood actors were silent on Operation Sindoor. On Saturday, a court in Kolkata sent Panoli to judicial custody till June 13. 

The influencer has been booked under relevant sections for promoting enmity between different groups, malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, apart from intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, police said. PTI

TOP STORIES

Let Kamal Haasan go to court, film won't release: KFCC
Let Kamal Haasan go to court, film won't release: KFCC

Let actor Kamal Haasan go to court, but no theatres in Karnataka will screen Thug Life, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president M Narasimhalu said on Monday.

'Next Covid pandemic' far from over: Delhi HC
'Next Covid pandemic' far from over: Delhi HC

The Delhi high court recently observed the 'next Covid pandemic' was far from over as it asked for details on the Centre's preparedness for the collection of samples, centres and transport policy.

No reunion: Deshmukh dispels Pawar faction merger rumors
No reunion: Deshmukh dispels Pawar faction merger rumors

Such meetings are routine, the former state home minister added.

Lost Rs 5 lakh on gaming app, Raj couple ends life
Lost Rs 5 lakh on gaming app, Raj couple ends life

A married couple committed suicide, reportedly depressed over the husband losing around Rs 5 lakh while gambling online, police said on Monday.

