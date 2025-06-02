Army to alter training schedule to accommodate Eid prayers at Red Road

14:21

The Army authorities in Kolkata have decided to alter its training schedule a little bit to accommodate Eid ul Adha prayers at Red Road later this week, sources said on Monday.





West Bengal Minister Javed Ahmed Khan said that though there was some issue about the permission owing to the Army's own engagements, things were being sorted out through consultations between the organisers and the Defence authorities.





The Army authorities, taking into account the decades-old tradition of Eid prayers being held at the Red Road here, decided to change a little bit its planned training schedule to accommodate the prayers, the sources said.





Red Road, which is a Defence property, passes through the Maidan area in the heart of the city beside the Eastern Command headquarters Fort William in Kolkata. -- PTI