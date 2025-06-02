HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ajit Pawar joining Sharad Pawar? NCP-SP leader says...

Mon, 02 June 2025
NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Monday downplayed speculation about a political reunion following recent meetings between Sharad Pawar and his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar, asserting there was no discussion on the rival NCP factions coming together. 

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have met on multiple occasions in the recent past, fuelling speculation in political circles about rapprochement. Asked about it, Deshmukh told reporters here, "There is no discussion on both the NCPs reuniting. The two leaders keep meeting on different occasions on issues related to sugar and educational institutes. There is no discussion on the two factions merging. Such meetings are routine," the former state home minister added. 

On the issue of various local and civic body elections pending in the state, Deshmukh said they should be held as per the Supreme Court's orders. "Clean drinking water and governance issues are pending, elections should not be delayed further," he said.

Elections to several local and civic bodies, including the all-important and cash rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are long overdue

