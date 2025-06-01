Tharoor-led all-party delegation reaches Brazil

12:37





The delegation, which arrived here from Colombia, was received at the airport by Sandeep Kumar Kujur, Charge d'Affaires.





During the visit, the delegation will engage with senior Brazilian leaders and Parliamentarians, including Celso Amorim, head adviser to the President, Maria Laura da Rocha, secretary general of foreign affairs, Senator Nelson Trad, head of the India-Brazil Friendship Front at Brazilian Senate, and Federal Deputy Filipe Barros, president of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense of Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, the Embassy of India in Brazil posted on X.





The delegation is in Brazil as part of India's ongoing efforts to foster international cooperation in the global fight against terrorism particularly in the context of Operation Sindoor and the country's sustained campaign against cross-border terrorism.





The nine-member delegation includes Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum, reflecting the vibrant and inclusive democratic character of India, the mission said in a statement. -- PTI

