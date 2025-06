19:06

Ukrainian soldiers on their way to the battlefront/File image





The attack reportedly targeted a military unit in the region.





Authorities have mobilised army and civilian responders to manage the situation, and the source from which the drone was launched has been blocked, RT reported.





Further details regarding the extent of the damage or potential casualties were not immediately available.

Russia's Irkutsk region governor has confirmed its first-ever drone attack in Siberia by Ukraine, according to a report by state-backed media outlet Russia Today (RT).