Selective enforcement: BJP slams Mamata govt over arrest of influencer

According to sources, the West Bengal police arrested 22-year-old Panoli from Haryana's Gurugram on Friday night for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments claiming Bollywood actors were silent on Operation Sindoor.





On Saturday, a court in Kolkata sent Panoli to judicial custody till June 13.





The Instagram influencer has been booked under relevant sections for promoting enmity between different groups, malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, apart from intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.





Reacting sharply over the Panoli's arrest, BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya accused the TMC government of "selectively enforcing" the law as part of its appeasement politics.





Sharmishta Panoli, just 22 years old, has been arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody over a video she had already deleted and publicly apologised for on May 15, Malviya wrote in a post on X.





There have been no reports of communal unrest linked to her remarks, yet the Kolkata police is acting with uncharacteristic haste, he charged.





"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself has made far more divisive statements, which have had far-reaching consequences, including tragic loss of life and destruction of property on multiple occasions," he said and asked, "Will the law be applied to her with the same urgency? This isn't just a case in West Bengal. It reflects how a young Hindu woman is being targeted to appease a vote bank," Malviya said.





Justice must not be "politically convenient", the BJP leader said, adding that "India is watching". -- PTI

