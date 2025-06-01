Punjab police bust terror, extortion module with arrest of 2

16:55

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said BKI member Jeevan Fauji was orchestrating an extortion racket targeting individuals in Punjab's border districts.





Two of his associates -- Karajpreet Singh, a resident of Verowal, and Gurlal Singh alias Harman, a resident of Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran, have been apprehended, he said.





Fauji provided a .30 bore pistol to Karajpreet and Gurlal and directed them to fire at a furniture shop in the Amritsar area, said the DGP in a post on X.





"This firing incident was part of an extortion attempt, with Jeevan Fauji demanding ransom from a relative of the shop owner based in #Canada," he said.





"Based on the disclosure of accused Gurlal, a police team took him along for the recovery of a weapon used in the offence. During this operation, the accused attempted to fire at the police party, prompting a self-defensive retaliation. In the exchange, Gurlal sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. He was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital, Amritsar, for treatment," he said.





An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway, said Yadav. -- PTI

