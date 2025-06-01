HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Padmanabhaswamy Temple to hold rare 'Maha Kumbhabhishekam' after 270 yrs

Sun, 01 June 2025
Share:
20:48
image
The famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala is set to witness a rare consecration ritual after 270 years, an official said. 

Maha Kumbhabhishekam (Grand Consecration) will take place next week following the recent completion of long-overdue renovation work at this ancient temple. 

The objective of the ritual is to reinforce spiritual energy and reawaken the sanctity of the shrine, according to temple authorities. 

Such a comprehensive renovation and the accompanying rituals are being held at the centuries-old shrine after a gap of over 270 years, and it is unlikely to occur again in the next several decades, temple manager B Sreekumar said in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 'Maha Kumbhabhishekam' ritual will be held at the temple complex on June 8, he said. 

Various rituals, including the consecration of newly built 'thazhikakudams' (three above the sanctum sanctorum and one above the Ottakkal Mandapam), the reinstallation of the Vishwaksena idol, and the 'Ashtabandha Kalasam' at the Thiruvambady Sree Krishna Temple (located within the main shrine complex), will be held as part of the event, Sreekumar said. 

"The renovation has been carried out as per the directive of the Supreme Court-appointed expert panel in 2017. Though the work began soon after, it could not progress much further due to the COVID situation," he said. 

Later, various renovation works were completed in a phased manner from 2021 onwards, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025: What happens if Qualifier 2 gets washed out?
IPL 2025: What happens if Qualifier 2 gets washed out?

Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab city
Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab city

BLA fighters reportedly took positions across the city, seizing control of the Levies and police stations, the deputy commissioner's office, a government guest house, and local bank branches.

LIVE! Bad weather: 4 flights diverted, delays hit Delhi airport
LIVE! Bad weather: 4 flights diverted, delays hit Delhi airport

Dates set for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela
Dates set for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela

The flag will be taken down on July 24, 2028, which will mark the conclusion of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which is held once in 12 years.

Faith vs uniform: HC upholds Army officer's sacking
Faith vs uniform: HC upholds Army officer's sacking

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur rejected the petition by the Indian Army Lieutenant, who served as a 'Troop Leader' of a squadron, against the termination order passed on March 3, 2021, that dismissed him from the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD