Padmanabhaswamy Temple to hold rare 'Maha Kumbhabhishekam' after 270 yrs

20:48





Maha Kumbhabhishekam (Grand Consecration) will take place next week following the recent completion of long-overdue renovation work at this ancient temple.





The objective of the ritual is to reinforce spiritual energy and reawaken the sanctity of the shrine, according to temple authorities.





Such a comprehensive renovation and the accompanying rituals are being held at the centuries-old shrine after a gap of over 270 years, and it is unlikely to occur again in the next several decades, temple manager B Sreekumar said in Thiruvananthapuram.





The 'Maha Kumbhabhishekam' ritual will be held at the temple complex on June 8, he said.





Various rituals, including the consecration of newly built 'thazhikakudams' (three above the sanctum sanctorum and one above the Ottakkal Mandapam), the reinstallation of the Vishwaksena idol, and the 'Ashtabandha Kalasam' at the Thiruvambady Sree Krishna Temple (located within the main shrine complex), will be held as part of the event, Sreekumar said.





"The renovation has been carried out as per the directive of the Supreme Court-appointed expert panel in 2017. Though the work began soon after, it could not progress much further due to the COVID situation," he said.





Later, various renovation works were completed in a phased manner from 2021 onwards, he said. -- PTI

The famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala is set to witness a rare consecration ritual after 270 years, an official said.