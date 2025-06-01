HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
One dies as heavy rain lashes Agartala

Sun, 01 June 2025
12:01
A man died after he fell into a manhole as incessant rain caused massive inundation across Tripura with the state's capital Agartala witnessing a record rainfall of around 200 mm in just three hours, officials said on Sunday. 

Normal life was affected as overnight rainfall wreaked havoc in the city with people seen wading through knee-deep waters in front of the chief minister's residence. 

Over 5,000 city dwellers have taken shelter in 27 relief camps of the Agartala Municipal Corporation after several low-lying areas have been inundated with flood waters, West Tripura district magistrate Vishal Kumar said. 

Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder visited waterlogged areas in the state capital to take stock of the situation and said the city recorded the "highest downpour of 200 mm just three hours on Saturday night", causing waterlogging in several localities. 

"One person died after he fell into a manhole at Jackson Gate. A control room has been made operational to monitor the flood-like situation," he told the reporters. 

Majumder said all the pumping stations in the city have been working to drain out the rainwater at the earliest. 

"If the downpour continues, the situation may worsen in Agartala city and its adjacent areas, but we are ready to deal with any eventuality," the district magistrate said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tej Pratap's message to parents after his ouster

Hope adversary learnt some lessons: CDS on Op Sindoor

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday said India's Operation Sindoor has drawn a 'new red line' of intolerance against terror, and expressed hope that the military action has brought 'some lessons for our adversary also'.

NIA raids 15 places in 8 states to probe Pak spy ring

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted a massive search operation at 15 locations in eight states across the country in a Pakistan-linked espionage case.

Border states hold mock drills simulating air raids

Mock drills were conducted on Saturday in states and Union territories adjoining the western border -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- to enhance wartime emergency preparedness and response capabilities, officials said.

Refused sex, Mumbai man tries to set wife ablaze

A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting his wife ablaze and leaving her with severe burn injuries following an argument in Mumbai's Chembur area, a police official said on Saturday.

