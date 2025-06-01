HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mumbai Metro line 3 operations resume after May 26 shutdown

Sun, 01 June 2025
09:02
Metro rail line 3 operations from Acharya Atre Chowk terminal station in Mumbai resumed on Saturday afternoon after being suspended on May 26 due to flooding caused by heavy rains.

Metro Line 3 is Mumbai's first fully underground Metro line and is currently under phased construction.

In a post on X, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) announced resumption of metro services from 1 pm, adding that all services between Aarey-JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk will be operated as per regular schedule.

On May 26, the MMRC had suspended metro train services from Worli to Acharya Atre Chowk stations as a a precautionary measure and to ensure passenger safety.

In a statement issued that day, the MMRC cited water seepage at the under-construction entry/exit structure of Acharya Atrey Chowk station along Dr Annie Besant Road due to sudden and intense rainfall.

The incident occurred when the RCC water-retaining wall constructed at entry/ exit collapsed due to a sudden ingress of water from an adjoining utility, the MMRC had added.

Water seepage inside the Acharya Atre Chowk metro station occurred due to a 'sudden kind of event' and could not be prevented, MMRC managing director Ashwini Bhide had said on May 27.

She added that there was no safety issue as far as underground metro is concerned.

The inundation inside the metro station had raised concerns about construction quality and monsoon preparedness on the 33-km long Colaba-BKC-Aarey JVLR underground metro corridor.

The metro service on 12.44 km long phase 1 between JVLR Aarey and BKC was launched on October 7, 2024. On May 9, the MMRC extended the underground metro services between the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Aacharya Atre Chowk stations.   -- PTI

