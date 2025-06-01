HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mamata opposing Operation Sindoor to appease Muslim vote bank: Amit Shah

Sun, 01 June 2025
16:30
Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a blistering attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of opposing Operation Sindoor and the Waqf Amendment Act to appease the Muslim vote bank. 

Shah, addressing party leaders and workers in Kolkata, also alleged that the recent riots in Murshidabad were state-sponsored. 

To appease the Muslim vote bank, Mamata didi opposed Operation Sindoor. 

By doing so, she is insulting the mothers and sisters of this country. 

In 2026 (assembly polls), the mothers and sisters of the state would teach the CM and the Trinamool Congress a lesson for criticising Operation Sindoor, he said. 

Banerjee had recently accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of trying to exploit Operation Sindoor the Centre's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack for political gains. 

On the Murshidabad violence in April, Shah claimed that several senior TMC leaders were involved in the riots. 

The Murshidabad riots were state-sponsored. 

The MHA kept on insisting about the deployment of BSF during the Murshidabad riots, but the TMC government didn't allow it to happen so that the violence could continue, he alleged. 

At least three people died and several others were injured in the communal riots in Murshidabad during protests over the Waqf law. 

The home minister also slammed Banerjee for opposing the Waqf Amendment Act. -- PTI

