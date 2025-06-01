Kanimozhi-led delegation pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Spain

19:20

The delegation is on the final leg of its multi-nation visit as part of Modi government's big diplomatic outreach following operation Sindoor.





The delegation also met with the Indian community and engaged with them.





Kaushal, a member of Indian diaspora highlighted the India's unity, and affirmed, "Irrespective of their party politics, the awareness they (the delegations) bring here will portray our picture with regards to our achievement in Operation Sindoor... We are very grateful that they have come here... They should speak very loudly and expose terrorism... This is how we unitedly stand and portray new India."





Members of the Indian diaspora have expressed pride and support for Operation Sindoor, a initiative aimed at countering terrorism.





Anusuiya, a member of the diaspora, said, "We are proud that Operation Sindoor has been done from our country for responding to terrorism. We are against terrorism."





"It is good that the ministers are visiting different countries and getting support from them," she added.





Earlier the delegation was received by Dinesh K Patnaik, India's Ambassador to Spain upon their arrival in the day,.Speaking in Madrid, Aam Aadmi Party MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal outlined the purpose of the visit. -- ANI

All party delegation-led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Madrid.