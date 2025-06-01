HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Jairam Ramesh questions govt over CDS' statements on Op Sindoor

Sun, 01 June 2025
12:54
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday expressed disappointment that the Defence minister did not share crucial information with opposition leaders in two all-party meetings, following recent comments made by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan in Singapore.

He further questioned why the government waited for Gen Chauhan to make these revelations rather than share the information with opposition leaders and convene a special session of Parliament.

"It would have been better that what he has spoken, the defence minister should have said in the two all-party meetings he had chaired... Whatever Gen Chauhan has said, this information should have been shared with the opposition leaders, and a special session of the Parliament should have been convened. We had to wait for General Chauhan to make these revelations from Singapore...," Ramesh told ANI.

The Congress leader also highlighted the importance of the Kargil Review Committee report, which was presented to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999, when it formed a Kargil review committee under Indian journalist and international strategic affairs analyst K Subrahmanyam, just three days after the war ended and tabled in Parliament in 2000. -- ANI

