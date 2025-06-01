HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
IndiGo places firm order for another 30 A350 planes

Sun, 01 June 2025
17:11
image
IndiGo on Sunday announced placing a firm order for another 30 wide-body A350 planes with Airbus, taking the total number of such aircraft to 60. 

In April last year, the airline placed a firm order for 30 A350 aircraft and there was an option to order 70 more such planes. 

At a briefing in the national capital, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that out of the option for 70 planes, it is now placing a firm order of 30 aircraft. 

The airline has over 900 planes on order that are to be delivered in the coming years. 

The country's largest airline is expanding its international network and is set to operate flights to 10 new overseas cities with leased Boeing 787 planes in the current fiscal year ending March 2026. -- PTI

