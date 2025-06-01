HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
India's ultra-rich population to rise 50% by 2028: Report

Sun, 01 June 2025
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
India will witness the world's fastest growth in the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, with their population expected to surge by 50 percent between 2023 and 2028, according to a report by McKinsey & Company and BoF. 

The state of fashion luxury report says that the Indian luxury market is expected to grow between 15 and 20 percent in 2025, fuelled by demographic and structural shifts. 

According to the report, new luxury malls and department stores, such as the Jio World Plaza and Galeries Lafayette, are increasing luxury real estate in tier-one cities. 

It further adds that the newly increased taxes on imported goods over Rs 700,000 (USD 8,400) are expected to encourage domestic spending, although the domestic Goods and Services Tax on luxury goods remains high at 28 percent. 

Compared to the Indian growth, the Japanese luxury market is expected to grow between 6 and 10 percent in 2025, retaining its position as a core luxury market. 

The growth in Japanese markets will be driven by both solid domestic demand and tourism spending. 

Recently, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam announced that India has overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy. -- ANI

