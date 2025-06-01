India's forex reserves jump about $7 billion in week ending May 23

13:06





Estimates suggest that India's foreign exchange reserves sufficiently cover approximately 10-12 months of projected imports.





With this weekly jump, the forex kitty is quite close to its all-time high of $704.89 billion, reached in September 2024.





The latest RBI data showed that India's foreign currency assets, the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at $586.167 billion.





The gold reserves currently amount to $83.582 billion, according to RBI data.Central banks worldwide are increasingly accumulating safe-haven gold in their foreign exchange reserves kitty, and India is no exception.





The share of gold maintained by the Reserve Bank of India in its foreign exchange reserves has almost doubled since 2021.





In 2023, India added around $58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves, contrasting with a cumulative decline of $71 billion in 2022.





In 2024, the reserves rose by a little over $20 billion. -- ANI

