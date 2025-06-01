Five killed in road crash in Himachal's Mandi

18:20





The accident took place when the vehicle was on its way from Ludhiana in Punjab to IIT-Mandi. According to preliminary investigation, the driver, who was injured in the accident, lost control over the vehicle and hit the railings of the bridge, the police said.





Three of the deceased have been identified as Sukhvinder, Umesh and Sagar, all hailing from Punjab, while two others are yet to be identified, they said.





The driver has been admitted to a hospital, Mandi SP Sakshi Verma said.





Expressing grief over the tragic accident, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure best medical care to the injured, an official statement said.





The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police said. -- PTI

