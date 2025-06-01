'Fake news': BJP says no plan to use Col Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika as party's campaign faces

21:09

Col Sofia Qureshi (L) and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (R) at a media briefing/Reuters





This came after a media report claimed that Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh, who led India's press briefings on Operation Sindoor, will be the faces of an ambitious women-centric campaign to be rolled out by the BJP on the completion of 11 years of the Modi government on June 9.





Commenting on the media report on X, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, "This is Fake News. The BJP has no plans to use either Col Sofia Qureshi or Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as campaign faces."





The comments made by BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui have been misconstrued.





He simply made a limited point about highlighting Col Qureshi as an example of an empowered Muslim woman within the community, Malviya said. -- PTI

