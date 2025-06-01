HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
DRI seizes banned meth tablets worth Rs 9.72 cr in Mizoram, one held

Sun, 01 June 2025
17:36
File image
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized banned methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 9.72 crore from Mizoram, and one person has been arrested in this connection, an official statement said on Sunday. 

The seizure was made on May 30 as officials of DRI found 10 packets, containing 9.72 kg of methamphetamine tablets, concealed in a chamber on the rear seat of a vehicle at Seling in Aizawl district, it said. 

The contraband and the vehicle have been seized, and one person has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the statement said. Methamphetamine tablets, also called crazy drug', have been banned in India. 

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the contraband was smuggled into Mizoram from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar sector of the India-Myanmar border, it said. 

The DRI has seized banned methamphetamine worth over Rs 72 crore in Mizoram since January, and arrested seven people in drug-related cases during the period, it said. Mizoram's excise department has also seized 26.4 kg of heroin and 67.1 kg of methamphetamine tablets from January to May 26. 

Crystal meth weighing 48 kg, 132.9 kg of ganja (cannabis) and 945 grams of opium have also been recovered during the same period. -- PTI

