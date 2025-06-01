Delhi Metro introduces priority frisking for special category passengers

20:02

This initiative will benefit the specially-abled, pregnant women, women with infants, senior citizens, and people with injuries, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a post on X.





The objective of this initiative is to provide a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for these passengers, ensuring they can move through security checks easily and conveniently.In case of any doubt or dispute regarding eligibility for this facility, security personnel may request passengers to provide relevant documents to verify their status, the post further read.





DMRC is working in close coordination with CISF and security personnel to implement the priority frisking initiative and issue necessary guidelines to ensure a seamless experience for special category passengers.





DMRC said it has always prioritized accessibility for divganjans and senior citizens by providing end-to-end services across the metro system, including reserved seating.





All DMRC premises are commuter-friendly, with facilities such as tactile paths, wheelchairs, and other support systems to ensure a seamless travel experience.





With this step, DMRC continues to set an example for public transportation systems across the country by reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility, the DMRC added. -- ANI

