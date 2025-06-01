Defence ministry announces essay competition themed on Op Sindoor

15:13





The ministry, in a post on X, said the top three winners will receive a cash reward of Rs 10,000 each and get an exclusive chance to attend the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi.





Operation Sindoor was launched early May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people lost their lives.





All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under this operation.





The Narendra Modi-led government has since asserted that India has drawn a "new red line" against terrorism and that Operation Sindoor has set a "new normal" in India's response to terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.





"Ministry of defence invites young minds to make their voices heard! Participate in the MoD & @mygovindia bilingual essay contest on #OperationSindoor - Redefining India's Policy Against #Terrorism," the minister posted on X.





"Competition Dates: June 1-30, 2025. One entry per person. In Hindi or English," it said, and also shared a poster carrying details about the contest and the logo of Operation Sindoor. -- PTI

