HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dalit family attacked in UP over wedding event in hall

Sun, 01 June 2025
Share:
12:15
File image
File image
A group of men allegedly attacked a Dalit family with sticks and rods for holding a wedding ceremony in a hall in Rasra, Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Sunday. 

Two persons were seriously injured in the incident on Friday, they said. 

"Being from a Dalit community, how can you hold a wedding in a hall?" the attackers allegedly said, as per the FIR lodged in the matter. 

No arrests have been made so far in this connection. 

The FIR based on a complaint by one of the victim's brother, Raghvendra Gautam, said a group of around 20 armed with sticks and rods stormed Swayamvar Marriage Hall around 10.30 pm and attacked those who were holding a wedding there. 

The group was led by Aman Sahni, Deepak Sahni, Rahul, and Akhilesh, he said. 

There were 15-20 other unidentified people from the Mallah Toli locality, the complainant said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dalit family attacked in UP over wedding event in hall
LIVE! Dalit family attacked in UP over wedding event in hall

Fewer devotees turn up for Kashmir's Kheer Bhawani mela
Fewer devotees turn up for Kashmir's Kheer Bhawani mela

The usual rush of devotees was missing this year, presumably due to the Pahalgam terror attack and the military action between India and Pakistan following it.

My whole world is just you two...: Tej Pratp to parents
My whole world is just you two...: Tej Pratp to parents

Yadav, however, did not elaborate on what he meant by people playing politics with him.

'PM does not eat chicken, Rs 7000 payment denied'
'PM does not eat chicken, Rs 7000 payment denied'

The latest book, in Singh's words, is "not merely a recounting of events but a mosaic of narratives, each woven with the depth and nuances of storytelling".

Hope adversary learnt some lessons: CDS on Op Sindoor
Hope adversary learnt some lessons: CDS on Op Sindoor

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday said India's Operation Sindoor has drawn a 'new red line' of intolerance against terror, and expressed hope that the military action has brought 'some lessons for our adversary also'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD