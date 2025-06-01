Dalit family attacked in UP over wedding event in hall

12:15

File image





Two persons were seriously injured in the incident on Friday, they said.





"Being from a Dalit community, how can you hold a wedding in a hall?" the attackers allegedly said, as per the FIR lodged in the matter.





No arrests have been made so far in this connection.





The FIR based on a complaint by one of the victim's brother, Raghvendra Gautam, said a group of around 20 armed with sticks and rods stormed Swayamvar Marriage Hall around 10.30 pm and attacked those who were holding a wedding there.





The group was led by Aman Sahni, Deepak Sahni, Rahul, and Akhilesh, he said.





There were 15-20 other unidentified people from the Mallah Toli locality, the complainant said. -- PTI

