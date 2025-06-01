Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Businessman Vijay Bhatia arrested

21:12





He was presented in the court of the judicial magistrate first class in Raipur on Sunday, which remanded him to one-day custody of the ACB/EOW.





The prime accused in the scam, Bhatia allegedly provided illegal benefits by collecting a large-scale commission from foreign liquor manufacturing companies and suppliers in Chhattisgarh, causing huge revenue loss to the government, as per an ACB/EOW statement.





Bhatia was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added.





He will be again produced before the special ACB/EOW court on Monday for custodial remand, said the ACB/EOW lawyer.





Separately, the ACB/EOW conducted searches at eight places in Durg and Bhilai linked to Bhatia, his companies, and his aides, the statement said.





During the search, important documents, investment-related papers and electronic gadgets (digital devices) were seized from the premises of the accused, his related companies, and associates, it added.





Analysis of the documents and further legal action was underway, it said. -- PTI

