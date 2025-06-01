HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Businessman Vijay Bhatia arrested

Sun, 01 June 2025
Share:
21:12
image
The Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offence Wing of the Chhattisgarh police arrested businessman Vijay Bhatia in New Delhi in connection with an alleged liquor scam. 

He was presented in the court of the judicial magistrate first class in Raipur on Sunday, which remanded him to one-day custody of the ACB/EOW. 

The prime accused in the scam, Bhatia allegedly provided illegal benefits by collecting a large-scale commission from foreign liquor manufacturing companies and suppliers in Chhattisgarh, causing huge revenue loss to the government, as per an ACB/EOW statement. 

Bhatia was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added. 

He will be again produced before the special ACB/EOW court on Monday for custodial remand, said the ACB/EOW lawyer. 

Separately, the ACB/EOW conducted searches at eight places in Durg and Bhilai linked to Bhatia, his companies, and his aides, the statement said. 

During the search, important documents, investment-related papers and electronic gadgets (digital devices) were seized from the premises of the accused, his related companies, and associates, it added. 

Analysis of the documents and further legal action was underway, it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025: What happens if Qualifier 2 gets washed out?
IPL 2025: What happens if Qualifier 2 gets washed out?

Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab city
Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab city

BLA fighters reportedly took positions across the city, seizing control of the Levies and police stations, the deputy commissioner's office, a government guest house, and local bank branches.

LIVE! Bad weather: 4 flights diverted, delays hit Delhi airport
LIVE! Bad weather: 4 flights diverted, delays hit Delhi airport

Dates set for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela
Dates set for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela

The flag will be taken down on July 24, 2028, which will mark the conclusion of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which is held once in 12 years.

Faith vs uniform: HC upholds Army officer's sacking
Faith vs uniform: HC upholds Army officer's sacking

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur rejected the petition by the Indian Army Lieutenant, who served as a 'Troop Leader' of a squadron, against the termination order passed on March 3, 2021, that dismissed him from the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD