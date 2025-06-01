HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' starring Rajkummar Rao earns Rs 54.12 cr at box office

Sun, 01 June 2025
13:54
Rajkummar Rao-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf has crossed Rs 50 crore net at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Sunday.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma. 

Also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, the film released in theatres on May 23.

The total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 54.12 crore nett, according to the press note.

Bhool Chuk Maaf revolves around a soon-to-be-married man who realises that he is stuck in a time loop and keeps reliving the day before his wedding.

The film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra and Ishtiyak Khan in pivotal roles. -- PTI 

